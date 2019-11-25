Fraserburgh not getting excited after they reduce Highland League leaders’ margin to one point

Fraserburgh assistant boss James Duthie insists the Broch will not get ahead of themselves after closing the gap on the Highland League’s top two to a point.

With both leaders Brora Rangers and Inverurie Locos in Scottish Cup action, Fraserburgh’s 2-0 win away at Wick Academy allowed them the chance to keep the pressure on at the league’s summit.

However, Duthie insists no one at Bellslea will be getting carried away, given they have only played 14 games of the season and as many as six teams could fancy their chances of a challenge.

He said: “All the teams are capable of going on runs and you’re under that pressure to make sure you maintain standards.

“We can’t influence what other teams are doing and can only look after ourselves and see where it takes us.

“It was important to close the gap but there’s a long way to go. We’re not getting carried away.

“I think you can see that already, six teams will fancy their chances of being there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

“The standards teams are setting at the top, you can’t really afford to drop many points. Brora had a great result away to a Championship club, so that shows the standards are very good.”

Paul Campbell put the Broch in front at Harmsworth Park in the first half, with Scott Barbour netting his 150th goal for the club in the second period.

Duthie added: “It’s his 150th goal and a great achievement. I’m sure there’ll be many more to come for Scott.

“He’s a great lad and always wants to do better.”

Fraserburgh face Formartine United at Bellslea on Saturday.