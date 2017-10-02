Fraserburgh keep up pressure at the top with victory on away trip to Forres

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Second-placed Fraserburgh maintained the pressure at the top of the table with a 3-2 win away to Forres Mechanics.

The in-form Broch trail league leaders Cove Rangers by just two points but have played a game more.

Fraserburgh were stunned in the seventh minute when the Can-Cans went ahead through John Cameron.

A goal from Cameron Buchan in the 21st minute levelled matters before a penalty from Willie West moments later put Fraserburgh ahead.

They made it 3-1 through Paul Campbell early in the second half before Craig McGovern pulled a goal back for Forres in the 65th minute.

Third-placed Brora Rangers defeated Nairn 3-0 with Colin Williamson, Steven Mackay and Andrew Greig on target.

Defending Highland League champions Buckie Thistle beat Fort William 5-0 at home.

All the goals came in the second half with John McLeod hitting a brace and Callum Murray and Steven Ross both adding to an own goal.

Inverurie Locos signed keeper Andy Reid from Formartine United on a two-year contract prior to their 2-0 win away to Deveronvale.

Reid returned to Locos where he previously made more than 300 appearances and holds the club’s clean sheet record.

Jordan Leyden and Mark Souter scored in the first half for Locos.

Huntly’s Michael Ewan hit a second-half double in a 5-2 home win over Turriff United.

Keith’s Cammy Keith hit two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw at home to Lossiemouth.

Clach beat Strathspey 6-0. In the Scottish Cup, Rothes and Wick both lost their first round replays.