Fraserburgh and boss Cowie are inspiration to new Locos manager Low

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low says Fraserburgh and their manager Mark Cowie are inspirations to him.

But the new Railwaymen gaffer is still determined to take three points off the Broch in tomorrow’s second versus fourth Highland League clash at Bellslea.

Low was appointed as Neil Cooper’s successor at Locos earlier this week and the 35-year-old is inspired to succeed in his first management job having watched the success Cowie and his assistant James Duthie have had with Fraserburgh.

Having taken over in 2015 they have led the Broch to two Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup triumphs, the Aberdeenshire Shield and a number of high league finishes.

Low said: “I have massive respect for Mark Cowie and the job he’s done.

“He’s a similar age to myself and he’s taken to management really well and has a team playing the right way – they work hard, but they’re also on the front foot.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but it’s one the lads are ready for.

“If we want to kick on to reach the levels we want to get to it’s a game we need to take something from.

“Mark is a great example for me. I’m a different person and will have different thoughts and ideas.

“But if you look at Fraserburgh they are a great template to follow. They bring young players through continuously and they are constantly competitive.

“They are always thereabouts at the top end of the league and in cup competitions.

“That’s what I think Inverurie should be – we should be pushing to win the league title – but if we’re not there we always need to be competitive.

“Fraserburgh for me are the template, always trying to bring through young players, and also always trying to be competitive at the top of the league.”

Locos captain Neil McLean is suspended and Chris Angus and Sam Burnett will have fitness tests tomorrow.

Broch No 2 Duthie added: “I’ve been on some coaching courses with Andy and I’ve no doubt he’ll do a good job.

“If Andy thinks we’re the model he wants to follow, that’s up to him.

“Me and Mark watch a lot of Under-17s and U20s games and Locos have a lot of good young players. So maybe it’s a model that will fit well with them.

“Andy and his assistant Steven Park have enough experience to know what’s best for Locos and I’m sure they’ll do a great job.”

It’s been a fruitful few weeks for Fraserburgh having won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and in the league against Brora and Keith.

Duthie said: “These games against teams around you have extra significance if you win your other games.

“There’s no point in beating the teams roundabout you if you drop points somewhere else.

“That’s why our approach, whether it’s Locos, Formartine, Buckie or Brora, is you get the same three points for beating them as you do every other team.

“There’s a lot of football to be played this season.

“We need to be at our best every week if we are to maintain where we are.

“It’s not in the nature of the players or the club to get carried away and that’s a good thing.

“Maybe Locos will get a lift with having a new manager, but even if Neil had still been in charge it would have been a tough game.”