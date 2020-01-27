Fraserburgh hotshot Paul Campbell praised after big win

Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie praised the contribution Paul Campbell has made to the Bellslea side’s cause.

The striker took his tally to 100 goals in 159 appearances for the Broch in Saturday’s 3-1 victory against Nairn County.

Duthie’s side, who won the Aberdeenshire Shield midweek, bounced back from Nairn breaking the deadlock through Gordon McNab in the opening minute. Gary Harris equalised, before a Paul Campbell penalty put the Broch in front at the break and Scott Barbour made sure of the points.

Duthie said: “We had a difficult game midweek and the players did well to come back after the start we made against Nairn. The reaction was superb. It was great for Paul to get his 100th goal.

“He probably thinks I am never off his back, but I still think there is so much more to come from him.

“He is tall, has a great build, pace and is a good finisher.

“He has been brilliant, but we feel there is even more to come and we will do our best to get that out of him.”