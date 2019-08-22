Fraserburgh eye Highland League title as well as Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup success

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie hopes to challenge on all fronts after reaching the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final.

The Broch beat Inverurie Locos 2-0 at Bellslea in the last-eight with goals from Paul Campbell and Sean Butcher and face Buckie Thistle in the next round.

Cowie said: “I’m delighted with a win, the only important thing in cups is the result.

“We didn’t play particularly well and in the first half we had the wind at our backs but didn’t make the most of it and were frustrated by Inverurie.

“We got an early goal, but didn’t kick on from that. We played at a higher tempo in the second half.

“If we keep a clean sheet we’ll win a lot of games because we have guys that can find a goal.

“Luke Barbour started and was very good and then Sean Butcher comes on and scores with his first touch to give us a good cushion.

“In my first year as a manager (2015-16) we won the Aberdeenshire Cup and Shield, but since then we haven’t hit the same heights. It’s no secret we want to challenge for the league title, but we want to be winning cups as well.

“We’re in a semi-final after getting past a good Inverurie side and we’ve got a tough game against Buckie next, but you don’t win trophies without tough games.”

Fraserburgh led in the third minute when CAMPBELL headed in Lewis Davidson’s right wing cross from six yards.

Locos’ closest effort was when Mark Souter headed Ryan Stott’s corner from the right towards goal two minutes into the second half.

Paul Young scooped the ball clear with Inverurie appealing that the ball had crossed the line, but ref Graham Beaton was unmoved.

At the other end Greg Buchan hit a post from an acute angle and with 18 minutes to play sub BUTCHER made it 2-0 tapping home from close range with his first touch after Young’s 20-yard drive was parried by goalie Andy Reid.

Locos boss Neil Cooper said: “We lost a poor goal to start with, a cross we should deal with, but we did react well.

“We had conditions to our advantage in the second half and the boys have said Mark Souter’s header was well over the line and it wasn’t given so we’re disappointed with that big decision. For the second goal we didn’t follow the shot in which is unacceptable.”