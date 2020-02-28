Fraserburgh boss wants hurt side to go out ‘all guns blazing’ against Forres

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is looking for a strong end to the season – starting against Forres Mechanics tomorrow.

Despite having games in hand on all the teams above them in the table, fourth-placed Broch’s title challenge appears to be over after last weekend’s loss to Brora.

However, Cowie is still determined to finish as high up the table as possible.

The Bellslea gaffer said: “I’m confident I’ll get a response from the team. We’ve had a wee dip since the Shield final and we haven’t won a game since.

“We’ve had plenty of games off, but we still haven’t won. We had a good meeting with the players on Monday.

“We thrashed a few things out and we know what’s expected from each other and hopefully we can turn up all guns blazing on Saturday.

“We want to finish the season strongly and make sure we’re in a good position for next season.

“There are benefits to finishing second such as entering the Scottish Cup in the second round.

“We know we’re in a fight and we could finish second or we could finish fifth.

“But we can’t afford to stumble across the finish line, we need to finish strongly and it starts in this game. I know the guys are up for it and they want to prove to people they’ll be a threat for years to come.”

Cowie is also hopeful of sending captain Ryan Christie on loan to a junior club for the next few weeks to build up his game time after coming back from a year out with a cruciate ligament injury.

Cowie added: “We want to get Ryan some guaranteed minutes and then hopefully he can come back in before the end of the season.”