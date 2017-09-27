Fraserburgh boss says new deals show where club are

Manager Mark Cowie says it’s a sign of where Fraserburgh are heading as a club that he was able to secure six players on extended contracts in two hours.

The Broch have announced extensions for six players who were out of contract at the end of the season.

Goalie Edward Flinn has signed until 2019. Midfielder Greg Buchan, defender Cammy Buchan and attacker Paul Campbell have penned deals until 2020 while defender and captain Ryan Christie and midfielder Michael Rae have committed until 2021.

Bellslea boss Cowie said: “You want to have the peace of mind of having players committed to the club.

“It’s also good for the other players to see that guys are committed and want to stay here.

“It also shows where we are going as a club because the guys wouldn’t have committed if they thought we weren’t going in the right direction.

“It’s pleasing because they see where I’m trying to go and where my bosses are trying to go and they’re willing to be part of it.

“I got the six guys tied up in two hours which shows the sort of club we are. Most clubs would take six months to tie up six players.”