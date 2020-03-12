Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie in seventh heaven after goal glut against Huntly

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie saluted his players after their magnificent seven against Huntly.

The Broch thumped the Black and Golds 7-0 at Bellslea to move into third spot in the Highland League table.

It was a clinical display from the Buchan outfit and gaffer Cowie said: “It’s been a good week for us after winning at Inverurie on Friday and getting a reaction against Huntly.

“Having games cancelled and being stop-start has affected us. Even last night I didn’t think we started particularly well and we weren’t at our fluent best early on.

“But then, once we got in front, it allowed us to kick on from there.

“When it does click and we go after the ball with an intensity then we’re a difficult side to play against regardless of who we play.

“Even in the last couple of minutes, the guys were pressing in midfield and our attackers were going after the ball and trying to create chances.

“To score as many as we did with the chances we had and keep a clean sheet, made it very good performance.”

Rothes’ Highland League Cup trip to Formartine is the pick of the action this weekend, according to our Northern Goal panellists:

The clash with Huntly was one of Fraserburgh’s games in hand on their rivals for second place, Inverurie Locos, Rothes and Buckie Thistle.

Cowie felt it was important to take advantage and added: “It moves us up the table and gets one of our games in hand out of the way.

“When you have games in hand, it is important to take advantage.

“You can look at things in lots of different ways, but it’s in our hands to finish second, so we need to look after ourselves.

“If we do that, then we have a great chance of finishing there, but too many games in hand aren’t great either.

“We’ve got games the next two Wednesdays again but, luckily, I managed to rest some players.

“I was able to take Jamie Beagrie off at half-time and Paul Campbell didn’t play, so it’s good we were able to rotate.

“And even with Paul not playing, Scott Barbour, Sean Butcher and Ryan Sargent all scored, so we still carried plenty of threat.”

After a bright opening, the Broch got their first in the 24th minute, Ryan Sargent teeing up Jamie BEAGRIE to score from six yards from Ryan Cowie’s corner. Shortly after the half-hour mark, it was two as Sean BUTCHER beat the offside trap to turn Owen Cairns’ through ball beyond Huntly goalkeeper Euan Storrier.

On 36 minutes, the third arrived with Cowie sending Sargent clear down the left, who cut the ball back to give Scott BARBOUR a tap-in.

Then CAIRNS made it four before the break – scoring from six yards after a cross from the left evaded Sargent.

Eight minutes into the second half, it was 5-0 when Grant CAMPBELL finished well from 12 yards from Cowie’s corner and SARGENT got his goal after the hour, turning home Barbour’s left-wing cross from close range.

Butcher hit the left post with a glancing header and the seventh arrived 10 minutes from time as BARBOUR scored direct from a corner on the right.

Huntly barely threatened and boss Martin Skinner said: “We got what we deserved. Fraserburgh played with an intensity we couldn’t match and were miles better from start to finish, which is disappointing for us.”