Fraserburgh boosted as skipper Ryan Christie returns to training after year out

Fraserburgh have been boosted ahead of tomorrow’s match with Lossiemouth by captain Ryan Christie returning to full training.

The Broch skipper has been out for a year with a cruciate ligament injury, but returned to full training on Wednesday.

Bellslea boss Mark Cowie said: “It moves Ryan closer to recovery so I’ve got a big squad, which is good for all the big games coming up. It’s a boost for everyone connected with the club when you see guys coming back from long-term injuries.

“Over the last six weeks we’ve had Gary Harris and now it’s Ryan, the club captain, back in full training which is good.

“Hopefully we can start integrating him into the team soon because he’s our skipper and he’s an important part of our squad.

“Having Ryan and Gary back and available, it makes everyone else raise their game a little bit because they know competition for places is pretty high.”

Lossie are 16th in the Highland League, but Cowie added: “We won’t underestimate Lossiemouth because you can’t afford to underestimate any team in this league. All we can do is focus on ourselves, not games elsewhere.

“We’ve got a tough game on tomorrow and it will be the end of March before we look at the league table.”

Third-placed Rothes take on leaders Brora Rangers at Mackessack Park and Forres Mechanics make the trip north to face Wick Academy.