Fraserburgh ace Harris on way back

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is delighted that striker Gary Harris is closing in on a return from a long-term injury.

Harris has been missing for over a year due to a cruciate ligament injury.

However, the former Deveronvale and Turriff player returned to full training last Wednesday.

Bellslea gaffer Cowie hopes he can be in the reckoning to feature soon.

The return of Harris will give Cowie another option going forward, and complement Paul Campbell, Scott Barbour and Sean Butcher who have all been prolific so far this season.

Cowie said: “Gary trained fully for the first time since his injury last Wednesday.

“Hopefully we can integrate him back into the squad over the next few weeks.

“Gary hit the ground running when he first came to the club and was scoring goals for fun.

“Then he got his injury and it’s taken 18 months out of his game and it was stop-start.

“We had to get him his operation and he’s worked hard to get back to this point.

“Gary is eager to make up for lost time which is a great thing, hopefully his injury is behind him and he gets the break to get back on the park and do well.

“He’ll be an important decision for us for the rest of the season.”

Fraserburgh captain Ryan Christie suffered a similar injury to Harris, but is not as far on in his recovery.

Meanwhile, midfielder Michael Rae is being rested by the Broch ahead of an operation to repair a medial ligament.

Cowie said: “Michael is still waiting to have his operation, but he’s taking some time out and we’ve committed to him being unavailable.”