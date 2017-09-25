Brilliant first-half display by Banks o’ Dee is too much for hapless Huntly

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Two-goal hero Jamie Watt hailed Banks o’ Dee as “outstanding” after they stunned Huntly 4-0 in the Scottish Cup first round.

Watt’s brace along with Kane Winton and Michael Philipson strikes sent Dee through to the second round.

Watt said: “I thought we were outstanding in the first-half and it was a brilliant performance .

“The game was sort of over.

“My first goal was a great team move and that is what the team is all about.

“Jack Henderson got his head up when he could have gone himself, but he was unselfish and I scored.

“For the second one the ball was just bobbling about and I somehow managed to get on the end of it and tuck it away.”

Dee co-manager Tommy Forbes added: “I just thought it was a very professional performance from us.

“I think we needed to start the game on the front foot and we did that.

“After we got the goal our quality shone through.

“We got the second goal and I just though our movement and work ethic was very good.

“I thought the players were first class.

“To beat Huntly 4-0 at home in the Scottish Cup is a fantastic achievement.”

Huntly co-manager Tommy Wilson said: “The performance was really poor. I’ve got no complaints with the score. Banks o’ Dee were far better than us on the day.”

Dee took the lead in 12 minutes. Alan White’s long ball found Jack Henderson on the right side of the area, Henderson sidestepped Alexander Thoirs and squared for WATT to tap home from six yards.

In 21 minutes, it was almost 2-0 to the Junior side. Reece McKeown fouled Watt 20 yards out. The veteran striker took the free-kick him and goalie John Farquhar spectacularly tipped his thunderbolt on to the bar.

But seconds later it was 2-0. Huntly failed to deal with a corner and WATT was first to the loose ball and turned it home at the near post.

In 32 minutes, it was 3-0 when Kane WINTON turned in Philipson’s corner.

After the break things got worse for Huntly when Glenn Muirson was sent off on 51 minutes for a dangerous tackle which made contact with the head off Josh Winton.

It got even worse for them on 55 minutes when PHILIPSON lashed home the fourth high into the net from 12-yards after the ball broke to him.