Bright future on the horizon for Buckie after contract extensions

Graeme Stewart reckons the future is bright for Buckie Thistle after securing eight players on new contracts.

The Jags boss has seen defenders Hamish Munro and Sam Morrison midfielders Andrew MacAskill, Craig Cowie, Scott Adams and Sam Urquhart and strikers Declan Milne and Steven Ross pen deals until the summer of 2022.

With key players secured Stewart believes the Victoria Park side can be in a position to try to repeat their Highland League title success of 2017 when football restarts.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted and it didn’t take much persuasion.

“Buckie is a club that’s been loyal to players that have performed on the pitch and those players have been loyal to the club.

“We’ve had a couple of tough seasons and we want to be back at the top and I think we were close to getting there last season.

“I’m very confident with the team and squad I’ve got, I think we’ve got a superb team and it’s close to being the best I’ve had at Buckie, if not the best.

“Maybe one or two additions could make it that. I’m very ambitious to win another league with Buckie.

“Winning it once was brilliant but people can say you had a lucky season and I want to prove it wasn’t the case by winning it again and the squad are the same.

“We’ve got a young team now and that’s something we’ve worked on over the last couple of seasons to bring in more youth.”