Brechin’s Garry Wood doesn’t have point to prove to Formartine

Brechin City’s Garry Wood is treating their clash with Formartine United like any other fixture.

The striker left North Lodge Park in the summer after scoring 83 goals and winning three trophies during a six-year stint with the Pitmedden side.

Ahead of facing them at Glebe Park tonight Wood says he doesn’t have a point to prove to United.

The 33-year-old said: “It will be a tough game, Formartine have started the season really well and won every game after a couple of defeats against Fraserburgh at the start.

“I know a lot of the guys from my time at the club and they’re all good players.

“It’s just another game for me really, in the Highland League you get a lot of guys playing against their former teams.

“You get to know everyone across the league so for me personally it will be no different to any other game.

“But I’d be delighted to get a win and help the team move up the table.”

Formartine manager Paul Lawson knows if his side can keep Wood quiet it will increase their chances of a positive result.

He added: “We all know what Garry is capable of and he’s one of the top strikers in the league.

“We need to be ready for that and everyone wants to do well against their former club so he’ll have an extra incentive.

“It’s going to be a difficult night for our defenders, but they’ve been playing well and I’m sure they’ll relish the challenge.

“It will be a difficult game and everyone predicted at the start of the season Brechin would be up at the top end of the table.”

Keith and Wick both looking for maiden victory

Elsewhere, new Keith boss Craig Ewen is looking for his first win when Wick Academy visit Kynoch Park.

Ewen started his tenure with a draw against Huntly on Saturday and is hoping to add to his squad in the coming weeks.

He said: “Things aren’t going to change overnight and we know the squad needs additions.

“We’re lacking a bit of depth and the squad is very young and we know it’s down to us to get a couple of good experienced players in.”

Opponents Wick are also seeking their first win having drawn four of their opening five league games.

Manager Gary Manson said: “In most of our games so far we’ve performed reasonably well and created enough chances to win the games but not taken them.

“It’s been a frustrating start because we could be sitting on many more points that we are.”

Turriff and Strathspey clash

Meanwhile, Turriff United host Strathspey Thistle at the Haughs buoyed by earning their first point of the season at the weekend, while the Jags are looking to build on their first league win of the campaign.