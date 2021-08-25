Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Brechin’s Garry Wood doesn’t have point to prove to Formartine

By Callum Law
25/08/2021, 11:45 am
Garry Wood, second from right, will be involved when Brechin face Formartine
Brechin City’s Garry Wood is treating their clash with Formartine United like any other fixture.

The striker left North Lodge Park in the summer after scoring 83 goals and winning three trophies during a six-year stint with the Pitmedden side.

Ahead of facing them at Glebe Park tonight Wood says he doesn’t have a point to prove to United.

The 33-year-old said: “It will be a tough game, Formartine have started the season really well and won every game after a couple of defeats against Fraserburgh at the start.

“I know a lot of the guys from my time at the club and they’re all good players.

“It’s just another game for me really, in the Highland League you get a lot of guys playing against their former teams.

“You get to know everyone across the league so for me personally it will be no different to any other game.

“But I’d be delighted to get a win and help the team move up the table.”

Formartine manager Paul Lawson

Formartine manager Paul Lawson knows if his side can keep Wood quiet it will increase their chances of a positive result.

He added: “We all know what Garry is capable of and he’s one of the top strikers in the league.

“We need to be ready for that and everyone wants to do well against their former club so he’ll have an extra incentive.

“It’s going to be a difficult night for our defenders, but they’ve been playing well and I’m sure they’ll relish the challenge.

“It will be a difficult game and everyone predicted at the start of the season Brechin would be up at the top end of the table.”

  • Keith and Wick both looking for maiden victory

Elsewhere, new Keith boss Craig Ewen is looking for his first win when Wick Academy visit Kynoch Park.

Ewen started his tenure with a draw against Huntly on Saturday and is hoping to add to his squad in the coming weeks.

He said: “Things aren’t going to change overnight and we know the squad needs additions.

“We’re lacking a bit of depth and the squad is very young and we know it’s down to us to get a couple of good experienced players in.”

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson

Opponents Wick are also seeking their first win having drawn four of their opening five league games.

Manager Gary Manson said: “In most of our games so far we’ve performed reasonably well and created enough chances to win the games but not taken them.

“It’s been a frustrating start because we could be sitting on many more points that we are.”

  • Turriff and Strathspey clash

Meanwhile, Turriff United host Strathspey Thistle at the Haughs buoyed by earning their first point of the season at the weekend, while the Jags are looking to build on their first league win of the campaign.