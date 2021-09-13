Brechin sign Lyall Booth while Adam Cross leaves Turriff

Brechin City have signed former Aberdeen defender Lyall Booth on a short-term contract.

The 18-year-old has joined the Glebe Park side having featured in their last two squads as the Hedgemen defeated Formartine United and Nairn County.

Booth left the Dons this summer and also turned out for Buckie Thistle last month before signing for Brechin.

The teenager becomes Brechin’s fourth signing in the space of a week with boss Andy Kirk having also added Michael Cruickshank, Kevin McHattie and Cameron Ross.

Cross leaves Turriff for Dyce

Meanwhile, elsewhere Turriff United midfielder Adam Cross has joined Junior side Dyce on a permanent basis.

He first arrived at the Haughs during the 2017-18 season and made 70 appearances for United either side of a brief spell in Australia.