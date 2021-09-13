Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Brechin sign Lyall Booth while Adam Cross leaves Turriff

By Callum Law
13/09/2021, 8:03 pm
Former Aberdeen youth Lyall Booth has joined Brechin City
Former Aberdeen youth Lyall Booth has joined Brechin City

Brechin City have signed former Aberdeen defender Lyall Booth on a short-term contract.

The 18-year-old has joined the Glebe Park side having featured in their last two squads as the Hedgemen defeated Formartine United and Nairn County.

Booth left the Dons this summer and also turned out for Buckie Thistle last month before signing for Brechin.

The teenager becomes Brechin’s fourth signing in the space of a week with boss Andy Kirk having also added Michael Cruickshank, Kevin McHattie and Cameron Ross.

Cross leaves Turriff for Dyce

Meanwhile, elsewhere Turriff United midfielder Adam Cross has joined Junior side Dyce on a permanent basis.

He first arrived at the Haughs during the 2017-18 season and made 70 appearances for United either side of a brief spell in Australia.