Highland League newcomers Brechin City have signed experienced striker Garry Wood.

The Glebe Park side will play in the Highland League for the first time next month following their relegation from the SPFL in May.

Wood, who has played in the Highland League for the past six years with Formartine United, is new Brechin boss Andy Kirk’s latest addition.

The 33-year-old formed Ross County, Inverness Caley Thistle, Elgin City, Peterhead and Montrose striker netted 83 goals for Formartine in 178 games.

Brechin have already signed former Raith Rovers defender Iain Davidson and ex-Forfar midfielder Murray Mackintosh.