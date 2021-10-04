Brechin City enjoy hard-fought 3-2 victory against Buckie Thistle

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk was delighted with his side’s victory over Buckie Thistle following a pulsating and competitive five-goal thriller at Glebe Park.

“I thought it was a very good match between two teams who were going at it,” he said.

“That aspect is something we’ve maybe missed in recent games where we’ve had a lot of possession and created numerous chances.

“Today we were up against a really good side who we knew would cause us problems which they certainly did, but we caused problems for them and we’re really pleased to pick up the three points in what must have been a great game to watch from the neutral’s point of view.

“The most important thing for us every week is getting the three points so I was delighted we managed to do that.

“Equally, I want the players to make better decisions during the course of the match.

“Sometimes that’s just helping the ball on or playing it into the channel or whatever it may be but it’s also about managing the game effectively and ensuring that the decisions we make enable us to win the game.

“We constantly challenge our players to be better every week in terms of managing the game and I felt they showed good progress in that aspect today.”

City took the lead in the 12th minute when Jack Milne slotted home a Kieran Inglis pass.

Inglis got on the scoresheet a minute into the second half when he converted from the penalty-spot after referee Robin Taylor had adjudged him to have been brought down in the box by Craig Cowie, a decision hotly disputed by the Buckie players.

However, Buckie responded brilliantly by scoring two goals in three minutes to dramatically level the match.

Their first goal came in the 48th minute when Sam Urquhart had time and space to pick his spot in the net and Jack Murray grabbed the equaliser shortly afterwards when he blasted home an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box.

Both teams pushed forward in search of the winning goal and it came Brechin’s way just on the hour mark when Inglis delivered a great pass across the box for Marc Scott who drilled a low drive into the bottom corner of the net.

Buckie’s misery compounded a minute from time when Sam Morrison was shown a red card for a challenge on Rory Currie.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “I thought we did more than enough to win the game and the boys showed great character to come back to 2-2 after being two goals down.

“However I was really disappointed with the performance of the referee.

“It was never a penalty for Brechin, Craig Cowie’s never touched him and I thought it was well outside the box anyway. The sending off at the end was a shocking decision so I was really disappointed with his performance.”