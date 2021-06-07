Highland League new boys Brechin City have appointed Andy Kirk as their new manager.

Former Northern Ireland international Kirk, 42, most recently had a spell at former club Hearts, where he was variously first-team assistant manager, youth coach and manager of the women’s side.

Kirk will link up with former Jambos colleague Craig Levein, who last week joined Brechin in an advisory role.

The Glebe Park side had been looking for a new first-team manager since former Don Michael Paton departed upon the club’s relegation to the Highland League.

Kirk said on the Brechin club website: “I am looking forward to the challenge of delivering success for the club and working with Craig Levein.”

Brechin interim chairman Kevin Mackie added: “Andy was assistant to Daniel Stendel at Hearts and he clearly has the ambition and drive that we were looking for to take us on the next part of an exciting journey.

“The club would like to thank the applicants who were of a high quality but unfortunately unsuccessful on this occasion.”

In a 15-year playing career, Kirk also turned out for the likes of Northampton Town, Dunfermline Athletic and Alloa Athletic. He won 11 caps for Northern Ireland.

Kirk’s first Highland League match in charge will be at home to Turriff United on July 24.

City then host Keith on July 31 before a trip to Banff to take on Deveronvale a week later.

