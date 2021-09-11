Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Brechin boss Andy Kirk pleased to have strengthened his squad

By Callum Law
11/09/2021, 6:00 am
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk, left, is still hoping to add to his squad

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk is pleased to have bolstered his squad ahead of their return to Breedon Highland League action.

The Hedgemen tackle Nairn County at Station Park having signed former Hearts, Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers and Inverness Caley Thisle defender Kevin McHattie and ex-Montrose Roselea and Carnoustie Panmure defender Michael Cruickshank.

Boss Kirk believes both additions will make a positive impression at Glebe Park.

He said: “Getting Kevin on board was a big one for us. We’re absolutely delighted to get it over the line and hopefully see him on the pitch very soon.

“He’s got great experience having played at a higher level and I’m sure he’ll help us immensely.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp will be hoping to get the better of Brechin

“Michael hasn’t been in football for the last wee while because of Covid and work commitments.

“But we brought him in on trial and he’s got great enthusiasm and good experience and we felt he’d be a good addition to the squad.

“Hopefully, once Michael’s fully up to speed, he’ll be a good player for us.”

Brechin’s meeting with Nairn – who haven’t won since the opening day of the season – is their first game since August 25 after Fort William and Brora’s Covid problems led to fixtures against those sides being postponed.

Kirk added: “It’s been frustrating in the last few weeks, we’ve had a couple more training sessions to keep the boys ticking over.

“But we’re champing at the bit to get a game again.”

Five out for Rothes

Elsewhere, Rothes travel to Seafield Park to face Strathspey Thistle, but are without Greg Morrison (ankle), Wayne MacKintosh (knee), Gary Kerr (ribs), Ewan Neil (tonsillitis) and Sean Linden is also unavailable.

Robbie Donaldson, Kris Duncan, Kieran Chalmers, Jake Thompson and Craig MacKenzie will all be absent for the home side, but James McShane returns.

Lossiemouth host Keith at Grant Park without Ryan Sewell, but Michael Weir is available again.

For the Maroons, James Brownie, Liam Duncan, Scott Henry and Kieran Yeats will all be missing, with Demilade Yunus suspended. Andrew Stewart returns.