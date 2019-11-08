Boss Stewart calls on Buckie to keep up Highland League title push

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart believes Brora are favourites for the Highland League title but has backed his side to show their title credentials tomorrow.

The Jags were idle on Wednesday when their league match against Rothes was postponed. Brora took advantage, winning 2-1 at Clach to move top of the table on goal difference ahead of Stewart’s side.

With the teams boasting identical records of 11 wins and two defeats in the opening 13 matches, Stewart has urged his side to show their qualities.

He said: “Brora beat us twice last season and they are favourites for the title, for me.

“They have the strongest team but we are looking forward to the challenge. We’ll go there and do our best.

“We’ve got a strong team, too, and I’m confident if we play well, which we will have to do, we can get a result up there.”

The Jags lost 4-3 at Huntly on October 26 but Stewart expects more shocks in the title race this season.

He said: “We’ve started the season well but we had a bad result in our last game, at Huntly. That was a result we were not expecting but it shows how unpredictable the Highland League is. We were not too happy but I know there are going to be twists and turns in the title race this season.

“Nobody expected Brora to slip up against Nairn earlier in the season and I’m sure there will be more surprises, especially with so many teams competing at the top of the table just now.”