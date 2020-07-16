Inverurie boss praises Hamish Ritchie’s full-time mindset

Andy Low reckons Inverurie Locos will benefit from Hamish Ritchie’s full-time mentality.

The midfielder has joined the Railwaymen on a two-year contract following his return to Scotland.

The 22-year-old jetted out to America in 2016 and played for Hartwick College in New York and Seattle University.

Prior to that Ritchie played for Keith in the Highland League.

During his time across the Atlantic, as well as studying, he was training every day.

Locos boss Low reckons they’ll reap the benefits of that when next term begins.

He said: “We’re getting someone who’s been training full-time and will have a full-time mentality.

“He’d have been studying during the day and then at night or in the afternoons he’d have been training every day.

“Any guy that you get at that age, having done that, their mentality right away is a professional mentality and they work hard and look after themselves.

“These things are important to me when it comes to progressing Locos as a club.

“Players with Hamish’s character and attributes are what we need. He’s only 22 and at a good age.

“The players I’ll try to take in will probably all be around that age bracket.

“We did the same with Sam Burnett. He’s 23 and I just feel that, while these guys are young, they can impact Highland League games at the highest level and they’ll also develop.”