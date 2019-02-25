Boss Lawson not too happy after draw

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson remained disappointed with his side’s showing at Rothes, despite the Pitmedden team salvaging a 3-3 draw.

After opening the scoring, Formartine found themselves 3-1 down at Mackessack Park.

They scored twice to get level, before keeper Kevin Main saved a home side penalty in the match’s dying moments.

Lawson said: “It’s still disappointing when you drop two points.

“Two goals we could have defended better, but the third goal was a lucky deflection which sent the boy clear.

“At 3-1 down we’re chasing the game a little bit, but we dug in well to get back to 3-3.

“That’s the only positive to take out of it.”

Lawson thinks his team, who sit fourth in the Highland League, failed to adapt to what he considered a poor playing surface.

He said: “We adapted to the pitch well the first 10 minutes, but when they got their goal they got their tails up.

“They probably played the pitch better than we did.”

Formartine welcome champions Cove Rangers to North Lodge Park on Wednesday night, in a game which could have a big bearing on the Highland title race, with Brora Rangers also in action against Fort William.

Lawson doesn’t think the showing at Rothes will be in his players’ thoughts come midweek.

He said: “I don’t think it’s got any bearing on Wednesday to be honest.

“Those sort of games speak for themselves.

“We’ve four crucial games coming up for us, so we need to bounce back quick.”