Fraserburgh keen to keep Peterhead loanee Willox on for rest of season

Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie would love to keep Ross Willox at Bellslea until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder, on loan from Peterhead, scored twice in Saturday’s comfortable 6-0 home win against Lossiemouth.

Scott Barbour netted an early opener for the Broch before Greg Buchan doubled the lead on 21 minutes.

Willox scored twice before the break to put the game beyond the Coasters before a superb solo effort from Paul Young and a Gary Harris strike completed the rout.

Next up for Fraserburgh is their Aberdeenshire Shield final against Inverurie Locos at Balmoral Stadium on Wednesday.

Duthie said: “Ross Willox’s loan deal is up at the end of the month so he can play in the final.

“We are having discussions with Peterhead. It will depend on their circumstances.

“We are lucky to have a good relationship with the Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

“Peterhead have been brilliant with us with a number of players since Mark Cowie and I came to the Broch.

“It will come down to whatever is best for them and Ross.

“We would love to have him back but if that is not possible then we are delighted to have had him.

“We will thank Peterhead and wish him all the best for the future.”

Title hopefuls Broch would have been hoping for in-form Rothes to do them a favour by taking points off Brora Rangers at Mackessack Park.

But the Cattachs consolidated their position at the summit with a narrow 1-0 win.

The result leaves third-place Fraserburgh nine points adrift of Brora but with two games in hand.