Boss Andy Low wants Sam Burnett to star after sealing permanent move to Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low hopes to get the best out of Sam Burnett after signing him permanently from Cove Rangers.

Burnett, a Highland League title winner with Cove, had been on loan at Harlaw Park, before penning a permanent deal last weekend.

He has been a regular in the Locos midfield this season, helping them to second in the table and to last week’s Aberdeenshire Shield final.

Cove let him and Grant Campbell leave on loan to Locos and Fraserburgh respectively, after their promotion to the SPFL, with both going on to complete permanent moves.

Low said: “Sam has been brilliant since I’ve come in. He’s the type of player I would be looking to take into Locos.

“He’s young but ready, in terms of being able to make an impact at the top of the Highland League. He’s shown that in the early part of his time here.

“He’s a very intelligent player and has been part of an experienced Cove Rangers side.

“He gives us composure and assurance, which comes from winning a lot of games like he did at Cove. But there’s still a lot more to come from him.”

Burnett started his career at Arbroath before joining Cove in 2014. He returned from nearly a year out with a knee injury in March last year and helped Cove to promotion to League 2.

Locos have their own aspirations at the top of the Highland League for the remainder of this season, with Brora Rangers in their path tomorrow.

The Cattachs have established a strong position at the top of the division, with Inverurie behind them in second and Fraserburgh in third, with two games in hand on the leaders and three on Locos.

Low added: “Brora are deservedly top but we’ll go there with a gameplan and try to take the three points.

“We know how difficult it will be but we also know how good a team we have.”

Neil Gauld (foot) and Jonny Smith (calf) are both doubts for the game, while Andy Watt will miss out through injury.

Elsewhere, Deveronvale meet Fort William at Princess Royal Park, Rothes host Strathspey, Wick tackle Nairn and Fort William play Forres Mechanics tonight.