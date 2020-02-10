Formartine boss hails ‘one of our best performances’

Paul Lawson believes Formartine United produced one of their best performances of the season to defeat Nairn County 6-0.

The Pitmedden side triumphed at Station Park thanks to a Cohen Ramsay own goal and counters from Graeme Rodger, Conor Gethins, Scott Lisle, Jonny Crawford and Jordan Leyden.

United player-manager Lawson was impressed with all of his charges.

He said: “It’s certainly up there in terms of our best performance of the season and one of the best we’ve had for a while.

“Andrew Greig was outstanding in the first half and created a lot of chances.

“Our two centre-halves Craig McKeown and Darryn Kelly were excellent and I thought Aaron Norris was the stand-out performer and is growing into his role in the middle of the park.

“I thought we were different class from start to finish, every one of the boys that started and the players that came on.

“We always thought it would be a tough game and the conditions with the strong winds had a part to play.

“But we adapted very well to that and I thought we were excellent from the first minute and dominated the game.”

Formartine are seventh in the Highland League and have won six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Lawson added: “We’re happy with our form, but we shot ourselves in the foot earlier in the season.”