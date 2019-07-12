Big turn-out urged for testimonial of Locos’ favourite Ryan

Inverurie Locos boss Neil Cooper hopes their fans turn out in numbers to honour club stalwart Ryan Broadhurst.

The defender’s 10 years of service to the Railwaymen is being recognised with a testimonial at Harlaw Park tomorrow against an Aberdeen legends team.

Broadhurst joined Locos In January 2009 from English Southern Premier League Central side Stourbridge after moving to the north-east through his job.

The helicopter pilot, also known by his nickname Chopper, was a striker when he joined Inverurie, but has been converted into a centre-back.

Gaffer Cooper hopes he has a day to remember tomorrow.

He said: “Ryan’s contribution in my time at the club has been first class.

“His attitude and effort at training have been excellent and his performance level and consistency in games has been very high. He fully deserves his testimonial for the years he’s spent at Locos.

“Everyone is looking forward to Saturday and hopefully he gets a big turn-out from the fans because he deserves that for his excellent contribution.

“He’s a bit of a fans’ favourite Ryan and he’s got an interesting story.

“When he moved up to this area he was a striker and has ended up playing in defence.

“He’s got good pace and reads the game very well and his performance level has been very high since I’ve been here.

“He’s well liked by everyone at the club from his team-mates to the committee, the chairman, the vice-chairman and the coaching staff.

“We’re hoping he gets a good turn-out, we’re hoping that having an Aberdeen legends team adds to the interest.”

During Broadhurst’s time with the club Locos have won the Aberdeenshire Shield twice (2013-14 and 2016-17) and the Highland League Cup in 2009.

Cooper is full of admiration for the way Broadhurst and other part-time players manage to juggle full-time employment with playing football.

He added: “He loves playing football first and foremost and loves Locos.

“He gets on really well with his team-mates and the way he goes about his business in the dressing room is first class. He has a good job away from football and it’s a credit to Ryan that he manages to combine them both.

“That goes for all part-time footballers. They put in a hard shift during the day and then do the same at training and games so I have a lot of admiration for part-time players.

“Ryan is a great example for any young players coming into the team when they see the way he goes about his business.”

The Aberdeen legends team that will face Inverurie tomorrow includes Barry Robson, Willo Flood, Steve Tosh, Zander Diamond, Michael Hart and Kevin McNaughton.

Cooper said: “The players in the Aberdeen team have been fantastic players during their career. So for them to get back on the pitch to play against ourselves has been a fantastic effort from them and we really appreciate it.

“We’re looking forward to the game and hopefully it will be a good contest.”