Barbour’s bid for Fraserbugh cup run

Scott Barbour hopes to add to Fraserburgh’s rich history this season with another Scottish Cup run.

The Broch welcome Lowland League table-toppers Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic to Bellslea in round one tomorrow.

The Buchan outfit, who are unbeaten in the Highland League so far this term, have an impressive record in the competition.

In 1959 they caused arguably the biggest upset in the history of the Scottish Cup, beating top-flight Dundee 1-0.

Another memorable occasion was in 1997 when Second Division Clyde were beaten by the same score at Bellslea and two seasons ago Fraserburgh reached round four and landed a glamour home tie against Rangers.

Striker Barbour enjoyed success in the tournament with former club Formartine United in 2017 when they reached the fourth round and faced then Premiership Partick Thistle at Firhill.

He hopes Mark Cowie’s side can add another chapter to the Broch’s cup history this term, but knows they need to get past Bonnyrigg first.

Barbour said: “It’s the biggest competition we play in because of who you can end up playing against.

“If you get through a few rounds you can end up playing a top team.

“When I was at Formartine we got drawn with Partick Thistle when they were in the Premiership and that was a good experience.

“The other lads in the Broch team got Rangers the following year. We’d love to go on another run like that because it’s a great experience.

“I was at Formartine when Fraserburgh played Rangers, but I was at the game as a fan and even that was a great experience.

“It would be good if we could go on another cup run for the fans.

“It would be good if we can get through a few rounds, but it’s luck of the draw depending on who you get, and it’s also about your performance.

“We need to take one game at a time and try to go as far as we can.

“The club is one of the biggest in the Highland League, we’ve got a big fanbase and a brilliant history in the Scottish Cup.

“So if we can do something that adds to that history it would be great. But we need to play well on Saturday and get a good result in that game first.”

Barbour admits he doesn’t know a huge amout about Bonnyrigg.

The former Junior outfit stepped up to the senior ranks last year and won the East of Scotland League last term to gain promotion to the Lowland League.

Barbour is relishing pitting his wits against them.

He added: “I don’t know a huge amount about Bonnyrigg, but they’ve been having some good results and are top of the Lowland League.

“That shows they’re a good team and they were a big Junior team who stepped up and are trying to make progress.

“It’s a break from the league for us as well.

“It’s something different and it’s good to test yourself against a team from another league.”