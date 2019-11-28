Barbour sets sights on Fraserburgh’s scoring record

Scott Barbour wants to chase down Michael Stephen’s Fraserburgh goal record after notching his 150th for the club.

Barbour’s landmark strike came in their 2-0 win over Wick Academy and the hometown boy hopes there are plenty more to come.

Stephen set the club record in 2006 when he overtook Davie Robertson’s mark of 210, before finishing his career with 237 strikes for the Broch.

Forward Barbour, 27, who rejoined the Bellslea outfit from Formartine United in the summer of last year, has set that tally as his next target.

He said: “I want to try to catch Michael Stephen. If I can get that it would be great.

“I’ve got 218 in total, with the goals I’ve scored for Formartine.

“It’s my hometown club – I’ve been a fan since I was young. There’s a good bond here and a great group of lads working together.

“It was a good experience, going to Formartine, but I was always going to come back.

“After a couple of years away, it makes you appreciate everything and I love playing for them.”

Barbour followed up Paul Campbell’s first-half goal to give Fraserburgh the three points at Harmsworth Park last Saturday.

The result helped them close the gap on the league’s top two – Brora Rangers and Inverurie Locos – to a point.

His former club, Formartine, head to Bellslea this weekend, sitting 13 points behind the Broch with three games in hand.

He added: “Formartine is a big one for us, even with them being further down the league.

“I still believe they’ve got one of the best squads in the league. But that’s what you need to do this season – beat the teams around you.

“This season, with Cove going up, it’s a bit easier to go for it.

“But Brora have won it before and are the favourites by a mile.

“So it’s just a case of, keep doing what we’re doing and see what happens.

“We’ve had a cracking start to the season, winning a cup and in the quarters and semi-finals of two others.

“We’ve only lost one game this season, so we couldn’t have asked for any more.”