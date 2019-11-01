Barbour wants silverware haul with Fraserburgh this season

Scott Barbour feels Fraserburgh can challenge on multiple fronts this season.

The Broch face Rothes in the Highland League tomorrow sitting fourth, just four points from the summit.

Already this term the Buchan outfit have claimed the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and they progressed to the quarter-final of the Aberdeenshire Shield with Wednesday’s penalty shoot-out win against Banks o’ Dee.

Striker Barbour feels Fraserburgh can push for the league title and strive for success in the cups.

He said: “I feel we can challenge on a few fronts because we have a big squad now.

“I don’t think Fraserburgh have had that so much in previous years, but now we can make changes and change the formation all the time and we’re still strong.

“Grant Campbell and Ross Willox have come in recently and they’ve both been excellent as well.

“We’re confident and we’ll keep taking it one game at a time. I think the league will be close at the top and we just want to keep winning.”

Rothes are a point and a place below the Broch and Barbour knows it will take another top display to claim the points.

He added: “Rothes are in the mix at the top. There are six teams in the mix and only a few points separating everybody which is nuts.

“There are no easy games in the league but hopefully we can perform well against Rothes.

“Our first defeat in the league to Inverurie Locos (3-2) last Saturday was disappointing, but we just played badly and lost.

“That was a one-off.

“We wanted to make sure we got back to winning ways on Wednesday and get through, and we did that.”