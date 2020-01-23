Scott Barbour cuts down Inverurie Locos as Aberdeenshire Shield returns to Fraserburgh

Scott Barbour was thrilled to help his hometown team Fraserburgh make it a cup double this season.

The Broch beat Inverurie Locos 3-1 in the Aberdeenshire Shield at the Balmoral Stadium.

The Shield victory adds to the Buchan outfit’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup triumph in October.

Barbour was named man-of-the-match with the striker scoring one goal and playing a part in the creation of two.

Having been born and bred in Fraserburgh, he says it’s special for him to help his hometown club win silverware.

Barbour said: “I’m a Broch loon through and through and it means so much to me to win these trophies for my hometown team.

“I take the mick from time to time because there are a lot of Peterhead boys in the team and I’m proud to be a Brocher.

“But we all took responsibility and for a Broch loon it’s great to be part of this. Now we just want to kick on for the rest of the season.

“I think it was a deserved win. Locos had a 10 to 15-minute spell at the start where they could’ve been a goal or two up.

“But then we came into it, got our goal and created other chances.

“It was 1-1 at half-time and that was about right but then in the second half I felt we were on top and deserved to get our goals and win.

“We had a gameplan and it worked so well for us – it could have been more in the end.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie hailed Barbour’s display as one of the best he’d seen.

He said: “What a performance it was from Scott Barbour. I’ve seen him do that when I played with him.

“But that’s one of the best performances at Highland League level that I’ve seen.

“He was phenomenal and Paul Campbell worked well with him and he’s a goalscorer, he gets in those areas and is cool and puts the ball in the net.

“I don’t like to just single them out because right through the spine of the team we were excellent.

“Even players who were in the stand, we’ve got a strong squad and everyone played their part and I’m over the moon for them.”

Cowie changed his formation and went with a 3-5-2 – and it paid off.

He added: “We know Inverurie are strong. We thought Neil Gauld, Chris Angus and Jonny Smith would play – they’re strong up there.

“We thought we’d go with the three and the five as Bryan Hay Jamie Beagrie and Willie West can play all day on this surface.

“It allowed Ryan Cowie and Lewis Davidson to get up high and support them. We caught Inverurie cold a couple of times.

“Tactics are a small part of it. The main thing is they implement the plan and they did it to perfection.

“The first 10 minutes we were really shaky – we rode our luck and Inverurie probably should have done better with their chances. Once we settled into it we dominated the rest of the first half.

“It was a bit of class from Chris Angus. Fair play to him. We were excellent in the second half and I don’t think anyone could begrudge us the win.

“We were the better side on the night and the players earned it.”

The first chance arrived when Jonny Smith found space on the right and crossed for Andy Hunter, but his header was brilliantly saved by Broch keeper Paul Leask.

On 13 minutes Leask had to scramble back and claw the ball off the line after a mix-up between him and Jamie Beagrie.

In the 20th minute Sam Burnett side-footed over from 12 yards, but it was Fraserburgh who took the lead midway through the first half.

A long ball from Leask was headed by Eric Watson against Paul Campbell, the striker collected the loose ball, drove into the box and then fired a left-foot shot into the bottom right corner from 15 yards.

Before the interval, Locos keeper Andy Reid made good saves from Barbour and Paul Young.

Inverurie equalised a minute before half-time with Burnett slipping the ball to Chris Angus just inside the box on the right and he produced a sublime lob to defeat Leask.

Nine minutes after the restart it was 2-1 when Barbour chased a lost cause down the left flank and although his cross evaded Campbell, his strike partner kept the ball alive and exchanged passes with Lewis Davidson before firing in a cross from the right which was volleyed in by Barbour at full stretch.

After that Reid made terrific stops to deny Owen Cairns and Campbell, but the latter had his second on 64 minutes.

Barbour slipped Ross Willox in down the left and his cutback found Campbell who converted from eight yards.