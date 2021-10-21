Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Banks o’ Dee sign Alan Redford ahead of Scottish Cup clash with Nairn

By Callum Law
21/10/2021, 6:00 am
Former Cove defender Alan Redford has joined Banks o' Dee
Banks o’ Dee have bolstered their squad ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup second round clash with Nairn County by signing experienced defender Alan Redford.

The 41-year-old former Cove Rangers and Huntly player left Cove after 10 years in the summer of 2020.

Junior outfit Banks o’ Dee have convinced Redford to resume playing and he could make his debut against Nairn at Spain Park this weekend.

Dee co-manager Jamie Watt is thrilled to have signed Redford.

Watt, who is joint-boss alongside Roy McBain, said: “We’re delighted to sign Alan, I’ve been on at him for the last couple of years to come.

“He’s got a lot of family commitments but he’s got great experience and he’s really fit.

“Alan’s 41 now but he’s probably the fittest 41-year-old you’ll come across.

Banks o’ Dee co-managers Roy McBain, left, and Jamie Watt

“He’s been keen to get back in and he’s said this is the right time to get back playing.

“We’re delighted to bring him in and hopefully it works for both parties.

“We’ve got quite a young team and he brings so much experience and composure in the way he plays.

“Alan will be an excellent addition to our squad.”

Watt eyeing round three

Watt is hoping Banks o’ Dee can get the better of Nairn to reach the third round of the Scottish Cup for the second time in the club’s history.

The North Region Junior heavyweights managed it in the 2017-18 season, when Watt was still playing, and took on Ayr United.

With sides from the Championship and League One joining the competition in the next round, there is plenty of incentive for Dee to progress.

Watt added: “It’s going to be a tough tie, there’s no such thing as an easy tie at this stage of the Scottish Cup.

“But at home we view this as a winnable tie. We know a bit about Nairn and they’re a threat at the top end of the pitch.

“For us having home advantage and the way we’re playing at the moment, we’re confident and believe we can get through.

“For a club like us, we look at getting to the second round as a good effort for a Junior club.

“But when you reach the second round and you’re playing a Highland League team, we know it’s a good opportunity to go further.

“Playing Ayr was a great experience for the club and if we could match something like that it would be great.

“You don’t know who you could get in the third round. It’s the tournament that gives you the chance to face the big hitters.

“Everyone dreams of it and you never know this could be our year.”