Banks o’ Dee juniors put spanner in the works of Can-Cans

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Jamie Watt hailed his Juniors for reaching the Scottish Cup second round.

The North Superleague kings beat Forres Mechanics 4-1 at Mosset Park.

Robbie Duncanson put the Can-Cans ahead early in the second half.

But Dee responded with Rob Armstrong, Mark Gilmour, Kane Winton and Richard Binnie scoring.

Forres finished with 10 men after Andrew Macrae was sent off.

Watt said: “I’m absolutely delighted, we believed we could get a result and we managed to get it.

“We were the better side in the first half without creating much.

“We wanted to get on the front foot and cause more problems and we did at the start of the second half.

“Then we found ourselves 1-0 down after dominating, which was a sickener, but we got a great response. We got the equaliser soon after and after that there was only one team going to win the game.

“It’s a fantastic result and a fantastic performance the way we took the game to Forres.

“It’s a great result for Junior football up here. We know we’ve got a good squad and we’re sometimes overlooked.

“People have a go at us for not joining the Highland League, but when these games come around we’re up for it.

“We put another marker down on Saturday and we’ve beaten plenty of Highland League teams in the last three or four seasons.

“We love the big games and long may these results continue.

“We outfought a good Forres side and allowed our quality to shine through.”