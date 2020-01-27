Chris Angus targeting nine-in-a-row after making history for Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos’ in-form striker Chris Angus says his side are ready to throw the Highland League title race wide open by getting a positive result at Brora Rangers this weekend.

Angus became the first Inverurie player to score in eight successive matches after bagging a double in Saturday’s 5-0 victory against Rothes at Harlaw Park.

An Andy Hunter brace and strikes from Angus and Ryan Stott gave Locos a four-goal advantage at the break before Angus added the fifth in the second half as Andy Low’s side gave the perfect response to their midweek Aberdeenshire Shield final defeat by Fraserburgh.

The Speysiders ended the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Ewen MacDonald saw red for aiming a kick at Angus.

Next up for Angus’ side is a trip to Dudgeon Park to meet Brora, who remain six points clear of second-place Locos with two games in hand.

Angus said: “The manager wanted us to show that we have the ability to bounce back from defeats and prove our character.

“I don’t think anybody expected us to put five past Rothes.

“The boys are back on form which is good and we can look forward to the Brora game now.

“It would be good to put a spanner in their works. A lot of people have said they are going to walk away with the league, but Fraserburgh aren’t far behind.

“It would be nice to take something from that game and make the league a little bit more interesting.

“There are plenty of games left to play and Fraserburgh would only be three behind Brora if they win their games in hand.

“If we do something at Brora then it would move Fraserburgh even closer.

“Fraserburgh still have to play Brora so there is lots left to play for, including for ourselves.

“We want to finish as high up the league table as we can.”

Angus admitted he was unaware he had become the first Locos player to hit the back of the net in eight games in a row.

He said: “As a striker, your focus is just on scoring as many goals as you can. I didn’t know anything about it until somebody posted something on the internet on Saturday night.

“It would be nice to make it nine in a row against Brora.”

Meanwhile, Locos have completed the permanent transfer of 23-year-old midfielder Sam Burnett from Cove on a deal until 2023.