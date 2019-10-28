Angus talks up Inverurie Locos’ Highland League title hopes after brace

Chris Angus helped fire Inverurie Locos to victory at Fraserburgh and insisted they can challenge for the Highland League title.

The striker grabbed a brace at Bellslea as the Railwaymen won 3-2 and moved third in the table, with the top five separated by just five points.

Angus had to go off with 13 minutes left because of a hamstring tweak, but believes Locos can mount a charge to be champions.

He said: “The key thing is to win every game and be in the mix come February, March time.

“There is the belief we can challenge. We want to be one of the top teams.

“Boys like myself, Jonny Smith, Eric Watson and Sam Burnett have all won the league and we’re all born winners who don’t like to lose.

“I think we can be up there at the end of the season, or at least have a say in what happens.

“Fraserburgh is a very hard place to come to, but we were set out to play in a certain way. We played that way and won.

“Credit to Andy Low for that, the way he set us up worked.

“Andy brings enthusiasm, he’s energetic, good with all the boys and very vocal.

“Nothing against Neil Cooper when he left, but Andy is very good.

“I wouldn’t like to say he’s one of the boys because he’s the manager now, but his enthusiasm runs through the team and you maybe saw that on Saturday.”

On his hamstring issue, Angus added: “I said at half-time I had a sore hamstring and I had a slight pull late on, but it was more of a precaution taking me off.”

Angus netted a stunning opener from 30 yards in the first half before racing in behind to tuck home his second 20 minutes into the second period.

What made his display more remarkable was that he hadn’t trained during the week because of his hamstring.

Locos boss Low said: “Chris hadn’t trained all week when we’d worked on a few things so I had to speak to him on the phone and in text.

“I thought Chris was outstanding in what was an unfamiliar role I asked him to play, but he took it on really well. I thought it was a deserved win, from the first minute to the 90th minute.”

In a pulsating encounter ANGUS hit the long-range opener into the top-left corner on 18 minutes, but the Broch levelled 60 seconds later.

Ryan Broadhurst’s attempt to clear Paul Campbell’s cross hit the hand of Eric Watson, with lineman Chris Phillips alerting ref Graham Beaton to it and the whistler pointed to the spot, with CAMPBELL duly scoring from 12 yards.

In an action-packed match, Neil Gauld’s effort was cleared off the line by Jamie Beagrie, Scott Barbour’s cross just evaded Willie West and Fraserburgh keeper Joe Barbour saved twice from Angus before Locos went back in front in the 62nd minute.

Andy Hunter got clear down the left and the sliding GAULD turned home his cross from close range before ANGUS got the third latching on to Ryan Stott’s long ball.

The hosts replied with 16 minutes left when WEST finished from close range after Lewis Davidson’s shot deflected into his path.

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie said: “I think Locos deserved their win. They were better than us in a lot of areas unfortunately.

“In the last 20 minutes we had a right go, but for the first 70 we didn’t match their levels, which hurts.”