Angus out but Inverurie Locos opportunities opening up

Inverurie Locos are without Chris Angus for tomorrow’s clash with Wick Academy – but boss Andy Low insists others are ready to take their opportunity in his place.

The striker pulled up with a hamstring problem in last weekend’s 3-2 win at Fraserburgh and will miss tomorrow’s encounter with the Scorries at Harlaw Park.

However, the Railwaymen have others who can come in and Low said: “Neil McLean is back from suspension and that’s a big positive for us.

“Chris Angus is going to be out for a couple of weeks. He pulled up with his hamstring against Fraserburgh so he’s missing.

“But it gives lads opportunities. we’ve got a lot of young players on the bench waiting for opportunities and we’ve got Jonny Smith waiting for a chance as well.

“You can’t always have everybody fit so it’s just about making sure the guys coming in are confident and ready to go.

“Would I prefer to have Chris Angus available? Of course, because with the form he’s in right now he’s almost unplayable.

“But we have so much quality throughout the squad. Jonny Smith can come in and impact any game in the Highland League.

“And we have a group of youngsters I feel are ready to make an impact as well. I’ll give them opportunities and it’s up to them to take it.”

Locos are third in the Highland League, with Wick 11th. Low added: “I rate Wick as a team. They try to play football in the right way and with their attacking players will make it difficult for it you.

“They’re also coming down after we beat them in the Scottish Cup six weeks ago so they’ll be looking to make up for that.”