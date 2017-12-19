Andy’s back from Down Under to boost Buckie Thistle’s hunt for silverware

Andy MacAskill enjoyed his two years in Australia – but now he is back in Scotland, he’s aiming for silverware with Buckie Thistle.

The attacking midfielder departed Turriff United for Down Under at the beginning of last year, but has now returned to his homeland and joined the Jags.

Visa issues meant MacAskill had to leave Brisbane and return to the North-east, and a host of clubs were after him.

He said: “I was out there for two years, I got back about a fortnight ago.

“I was in the police here, but out there I was in a sales job.

“I’m not quite sure what I’m going to do now I’m back, but I’ll see what happens.

“In October visa issues basically meant I had to come back.

“I spoke to a couple of clubs, but as soon I spoke to Spider (Buckie boss Graeme Stewart) he sold me the club and I was really keen to get involved.

“So pretty much straight after speaking to him I decided, and I’m glad I’m here.”

While in Oz, MacAskill played for Holland Park Hawks in the Brisbane Premier League.

He added: “The standard was decent. I would say it was a similar standard to the Highland League, but it was probably a different style of football.

“It was a bit slower and more technical, whereas in Scotland it is quicker and more physical.

“But I’m enjoying being back, it’s a really good set of lads at Buckie.

“When everyone is fit and on the pitch we will hopefully go and win things. That’s why I’m here. This is the place I felt I could play and win things.

“People have written them off, but this is a team who won the league six months ago.

“Circumstances have gone against them and once everyone is fit and playing there is no reason why over the next couple of years we can’t do it again.”

MacAskill made his Jags debut in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Keith and said: “It was a good win. I don’t think we were at our best but I felt we were decent enough.

“I haven’t played in a while so it was good to get minutes in the bank and hopefully I’ll kick on.

“It will probably be a few more games before I’m at my best, but I’ll get there.

“I’ve not played for a while because the season in Australia ended in September.

“So it’s been a while and there’s only so much training you can do.

“It will take a little bit of time, but I’ll get there.”