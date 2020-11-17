Andy Roddie keen to help Keith get back to former Highland League glories as ex-Aberdeen man appointed new boss

The lure of making Keith challengers in the Highland League again was too good for Andy Roddie to turn down.

Roddie, the former Aberdeen, Motherwell and St Mirren midfielder, took the reins at the Banffshire club last week with his assistant Tommy Wilson.

The pair, who left Huntly towards the end of 2017, replace Dean Donaldson, who resigned last month.

Keith were last Highland League champions in 2007 and their last piece of silverware came in 2013 in the Highland League Cup.

Chairman Andy Troup has already said he hopes Roddie and Wilson can help change that and it’s an ambition the new boss shares.

Roddie said: “The loyal fanbase Keith have got and the history of the club is fantastic. That was a big attraction for us when the job became available.

“They want to be up there challenging, which they haven’t been for a number of years for various reasons. We’re hoping to change that.

“We had other offers, myself and Tommy, that we’ve turned from other clubs. When this one came we were certainly interested and delighted to get the job.”

The work starts now for Roddie and Wilson, with Keith facing Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Cup this weekend. They open their league season away to Inverurie Locos a week on Saturday.

Roddie added: “There’s certainly a lot of young players there and that’s a good sign. Cammy Keith and Marc Young and look to be the two oldest in the squad. There’s some good players there and we were pleasantly surprised with some of the play.

“We can see some quick fixes, the way me and Tommy want to play, that’s going to make them even better.”