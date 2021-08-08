Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson resign from Keith roles after heavy Highland League defeat to Buckie Thistle

Keith have announced co-managers Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson have stood down following yesterday’s 10-0 Highland League defeat to Buckie Thistle.

The Maroons are now looking for a new coaching team to take them forward, following a start to the campaign which has seen them fail to take a point in three outings.

They have also conceded 16 goals so far, with none scored.

It is with regret we announce the resignation of co managers Andy Roddie & Tommy Wilson. The club wish to express their thanks to Andy & Tommy. Michael Brown will take charge in the interim. We invite applicants for the role, contact Michael on 07583439627 or football@keithfc.com — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) August 8, 2021

Roddie and Wilson arrived at Kynoch Park in November 2020 following the resignation of now-Turriff boss Dean Donaldson.

It was the pair’s first Highland League role since they left Huntly in 2017.