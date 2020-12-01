Highland League: Andy Low pleased by Hamish Ritchie’s Inverurie Locos return

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low is pleased to have Hamish Ritchie back at the club.

The Railwaymen signed the midfielder during the summer after he returned to the north-east following four years at university in America.

Ritchie, 22, was loaned to Cove Rangers at the end of October, with the deal running until January.

But after making just one substitute appearance for the League Two side he has returned to Locos for the start of the Highland League campaign.

Inverurie boss Low said of Ritchie: “We’re delighted to get Hamish back. He was unfortunate with his loan spell at Cove, it was nothing to do with his ability.

“I know Cove liked him but he picked up an injury at the end of League Cup group when I think he might have played for them.

“But he got an injury and once the League Cup was finished I thought it might be difficult for him because of how good a side Cove are.

“I’m delighted to have Hamish with us for the season and we’ll review things from there, he’ll be a big player for Locos.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s a top Highland League midfielder.”

As well as Ritchie, Low is also determined to give other young players an opportunity for Inverurie this season.

Two of them, midfielder Craig Gill and goalie Morgan Cook started Saturday’s win over Keith.

Low added: “The difference for these players this season is they needed to change from young players that got minutes at the end of games to squad players that are competing for the starting XI and that’s what they are now.

“Craig took his opportunity on Saturday and Morgan Cook was outstanding as well.”