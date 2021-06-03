‘An extra spark’: Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low excited by Brechin City in Highland League

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low reckons Brechin City will bring an exciting new dynamic to the Highland League.

Brechin lost the SPFL pyramid play-off final to Kelty Hearts in May before attempting to join the Lowland League.

All 17 Lowland League clubs rejected the Glebe Park side’s proposal, with the club subsequently confirming it would join the Highland League.

Locos boss Low insists that decision will add a thrilling new edge to the 2021-22 season.

He said: “I like it. I like playing new opposition, it’s a bit different, a new challenge.

© SNS Group

“Brechin have been competing a league higher than us and they’ll come into this league and be very competitive.

“It’ll be new to them and new to us but I’m excited by them being in the league as it offers something a little bit different.

“We’re going into a new season where everyone will be enthusiastic after such a long break anyway, so adding Brechin into it adds an extra little spark to it as well, which is good.”

‘New challenges’

More than 100 people were in attendance at a Brechin EGM on Monday as six committee members stepped down.

Among that number were chairman Ken Ferguson and vice-chairman Martin Smith.

Local businessman Kevin Mackie was subsequently installed as interim chairman as the club becomes a limited company.

© Paul Reid

The club — currently without a manager — released a statement afterwards confirming Highland League participation.

It read: “It has been confirmed that the club will play in the Highland League next season.

“We look forward to being a member of the league and the new challenges it will bring, including travelling to new grounds and welcoming new teams and supporters to Glebe Park.”