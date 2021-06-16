Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low is pleased to have added a player with SPFL experience in Lloyd Robertson.

The defender has joined the Railwaymen on a two-year contract.

Robertson came through the youth ranks at Aberdeen before leaving Pittodrie last summer.

The 20-year-old joined League One outfit Clyde and played 17 times for the Bully Wee in the 2020-21 campaign.

Lloyd could’ve remained in the SPFL

Harlaw Park manager Low revealed Robertson had opportunities to remain in the SPFL, but is pleased he’s chosen to come into the Highland League at Inverurie.

He said: “Lloyd’s got a presence about him, he’s a big, strong lad for his age.

“Lloyd will bring confidence to our side. I wanted to strengthen the side and add a little bit of height to us which we’ve done with Lloyd, Kieran Adams and Ross Still coming in.

“That was something I wanted to do and I’m delighted to sign Lloyd.

“He’s a quality player who has played at a higher level and he’ll add a lot to our side.

“Lloyd had chances to stay in the SPFL. He played a fair bit for Clyde last season and other sides were interested.

“But I think players are maybe looking at what we’re trying to do at Locos and like the look of that.

“I won’t hold these players back, what we try to sell to them is that if you come in and do well for Inverurie and there’s chance for you to go back up the leagues and that’s what you want to do then we’ll be happy to do that.

“It will mean we’re doing well as a club if the players are getting those opportunities.

“You look at the bigger picture. We can look back at that the Hamish Ritchie scenario, we’re looking for guys to come in and do well for us.”

Young players looking to impress

Robertson is one of a number of young players in Inverurie’s squad that Low believes will make an impact in the new season which begins next month.

Over the last year he has also recruited the likes of Nathan Meres, Kieran Shanks and Robert Ward.

Low added: “There’s still plenty of development to come from Lloyd.

“But the good thing is that he’s ready to come in and make an impact for us like the other young players we’ve got.

“We wanted to reduce the age of the squad, which we’ve done, but we weren’t against taking in experience and brought in Kieran Adams which I felt was important.”