Anderson wants sharper finish

Formartine United assistant manager Russell Anderson hopes they can be clinical as they meet Turriff United for the second time in 10 days.

The Pitmedden men visit the Haughs on Scottish Cup duty after a 1-0 win at the venue last Wednesday.

United will have new signing Darryn Kelly in tomorrow’s squad.

Anderson, No 2 to Paul Lawson, said: “We created opportunities in the first half last week that we didn’t capitalise on.

“This time we would like to be more clinical, but last Saturday we took our chances well in a 3-0 win over Forres. But you always want to improve and be as close to perfect as we can.

“It’s important that we can create chances and we have faith in our players that when they come along they’ll take them.”

Turra boss Kris Hunter said: “We can take positives from last week because we weathered the storm and probably should have equalised.

“All the pressure is on Formartine. We’re not expected to win.

“Six or seven of my players will be making their Scottish Cup debuts, but if our young players turn up hopefully we can make it difficult for Formartine.”