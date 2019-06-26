Formartine’s Anderson nears Burton move

Jevan Anderson’s move from Formartine United to Burton Albion is almost completed.

The teenage defender has had a medical with the League One side and the clubs are now waiting for ratification from the Scottish and English football associations before the transfer is officially confirmed.

Anderson travelled south at the weekend for his medical with the League One Brewers and it looks like a one-year deal has been tied up.

Burton, who are managed by Nigel Clough, had Anderson on trial earlier in the year and their interest became public in April.

Back in January Anderson, the son of former Aberdeen captain and Scotland international Russell, who is now Formartine assistant manager, had a trial with Fleetwood Town, who are also in England’s third tier.

But following his stint at the Pirelli Stadium, discussions have taken place between the clubs and the transfer is set to be confirmed imminently.

Burton return for pre-season training on Monday July 8 and Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson says he expects Anderson to be with the Brewers for the beginning of pre-season.

The North Lodge Park gaffer said: “It seems like it’s pretty much done.

“It seems like everything is in place for Jevan to go down there for the start of pre-season.

“He has been training with us because we’re already back so he’s in good condition and we are just awaiting official confirmation.”

While the move represents a great opportunity for Anderson it will be a blow to Formartine.

But Lawson added: “It’s full-time football that’s on offer so you can’t stand in someone’s way.

“It is a great opportunity for him and we’re delighted for him.”

If the move goes through it will cap a remarkable rise for Anderson.

After his release by Aberdeen and what seemed like the end of a potential full-time career in football, he joined Formartine two years ago.

Over the last two campaigns he has been one of the Pitmedden outfit’s stand-out performers.

He helped them win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and the Highland League Cup in the 2017/18 season and the Aberdeenshire Shield last term.