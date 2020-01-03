Formartine United’s Anderson looking for results after poor run

Captain Stuart Anderson hasn’t known a run like the one Formartine United have been on in his six years with the club.

And the North Lodge Park skipper insists it’s vital they get a positive result against Buckie Thistle tomorrow to restore some confidence.

The Pitmedden outfit are currently sitting 10th in the Highland League and, although they have games in hand, hopes of challenging for the title appear to be dashed.

United have lost their last three games, with their only win in their last six being against Buckie on penalties in the Aberdeenshire Shield.

Anderson, who joined Formartine in January 2014, said: “It definitely is one of the worst runs in my time at the club.

“When you’re on a run like this it would be easy for people to down tools – but that hasn’t happened.

“Everybody is working hard, not just on a Saturday but in training and doing stuff on their own.

“There’s a lot of hard work that goes into it every week that supporters don’t see.

“But we just have to keep working hard as a group and if we do things will change.

“We need to do whatever it takes to get a positive performance and result tomorrow and get some confidence back.”

Anderson admits confidence has been dented in Paul Lawson’s squad by recent results.

He added: “We’ve been on a terrible run. We need to get a positive result just to get some confidence back.

“Individually our confidence probably isn’t too bad because we have some experienced players.

“But collectively as a group our confidence is really low and I think that’s showed in our performances.

“But we need to stick together as a group and try to grind something out, which will be difficult against a good side in Buckie.”

Meanwhile, Buckie captain Kevin Fraser believes there is more to come from the Jags this season.

Graeme Stewart’s men are currently fifth in the table and have games in hand on the top three of Brora Rangers, Inverurie Locos and Rothes.

Fraser hopes they can build momentum in the coming weeks as they look to push into the top four.

The Victoria Park skipper said: “I think it’s been quite frustrating for us this season, we had quite a good start but then we dropped off a little bit and we’ve lost a few.

“I’m hopeful we can go on a run and start winning a few games in a row and build some momentum.

“I think there is more to come from us and hopefully we can show that.

“I thought last week against Wick (4-0 win) was one of our best performances of the season so that’s a good sign for playing Formartine.

“If we want to be in the mix at the top end of the table then these are the games you need to do well in. There are a lot of teams up there this season – Brora, Inverurie, Rothes and Fraserburgh and Formartine will be wanting to move up so for us it’s important to get results in these games.”

Elsewhere, Huntly welcome league leaders Brora Rangers to Christie Park.Deveronvale host Clachnacuddin at Princess Royal Park and Keith tackle Forres Mechanics at Kynoch Park.

Lossiemouth meet Strathspey Thistle at Grant Park and Wick Academy play Fort William at Harmsworth Park.