Formartine’s Anderson hails new man Kelly

Formartine United assistant manager Russell Anderson has hailed new signing Darryn Kelly.

The Pitmedden outfit have recruited the experienced defender from Cove Rangers.

Kelly, 31, had been with the Granite City side since 2014 and helped win three Highland League titles, three Highland League Cups, the Aberdeenshire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield as well as promotion to the SPFL at the end of last season.

Anderson, who is No 2 to Paul Lawson at North Lodge Park, believes players of Kelly’s calibre and quality don’t become available very often and is delighted he’s signed for Formartine.

He said: “If you look at Darryn’s last period at Cove he has been a major part of a very successful team over the last few seasons.

“The difficulty a lot of clubs have when trying to improve your squad is that players like this don’t come up very often.

“Darryn is at a really good age for the position he plays, he’s got plenty of experience.

“When you look at defenders, generally they are in their prime at this age.

“He’s got bags of experience from winning leagues and cups and he is a good player so we’re happy that we’ve managed to get him on board.”

According to Anderson the addition of Kelly will also add increased competition in the Formartine squad to make it into the starting line-up.

United have already played 13 games this season and Anderson believes having strength in depth is crucial as they look to challenge on a number of fronts over the course of the campaign.

He added: “It does give us increased competition and Darryn can play in a couple of positions and it’s always good to have players like that because they provide cover and flexibility in the squad. We’ve already played 13 games this season and we’re only in September.

“There will be a lot of injuries to get through this season and we will pick up injuries, and we’ve had some already.

“So signing Darryn adds competition which is good for the players that are already at the club.

“With the amount of games we’re hoping to play this season Darryn gives us another good option which should allow us to field a strong team.”