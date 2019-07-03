Anderson ‘delighted’ at son’s opportunity

Russell Anderson hopes previous disappointments spur son Jevan to success with Burton Albion.

The teenage defender joined the Brewers earlier this week on a one-year contract from Highland League Formartine United.

Jevan, 19, joined the Pitmedden outfit two years ago after being released by Aberdeen.

Dad Russell – a former Dons captain and Scotland international, who is now Formartine assistant manager – believes his release by the Reds will motivate him to make the most of his opportunity with the English League One outfit.

Russell said: “He’s delighted that he’s getting the opportunity to play full-time football.

“But he also realises that this is just the first step and the hard work starts now.

“As a parent I couldn’t be happier for him. I know what football can be like, I’ve seen both sides of it.

“As good as it can be, there are pitfalls as well, and I’m sure he’ll have seen that with my career.

“But I’m delighted he’s getting the opportunity to have a shot at it.

“There are very few players who won’t experience some kind of disappointment in their football career.

“The only thing you’re really guaranteed in the game is disappointment somewhere in your career.

“Having experienced a bit of that hopefully it stands Jevan in good stead for the next 12 months.

“But it’s up to him now – he’s got an opportunity and he just has to give it his all and see what comes from it.”

Russell played under Burton boss Nigel Clough at Derby County from January 2010 until December 2011 and believes Jevan will enjoy working under the Pirelli Stadium gaffer.

He added: “He’s a good person and a good manager. I know Jevan will be well looked after at Burton.

“If he works hard, listens and learns it’s a good place for him to go for the next step of his career under Nigel Clough.

“I was at Derby for a couple of years and that was unfortunately brought to an early conclusion due to injury – which kind of summed up my career in England.

“It was an enjoyable time at Derby – it’s a different club to Burton.

“But two or three of the players that were at Derby are now at Burton.

“I know the type of player Nigel Clough likes so from that point of view I think it will be a good group of players which will help Jevan.”

Russell also believes two years of playing in the Highland League with Formartine has helped Jevan improve.

He said: “The Highland League has given Jevan a really good grounding.

“He’d been exposed to academy football for a couple of years before joining Formartine.

“So to see both sides of how football can be played is good for his development.

“There’s a danger that some people can go into the Highland League and think it will be easy.

“It’s a lot more demanding than some people give it credit for – especially as a young boy coming into it like Jevan was.

“Physically it’s brought him on and over the last couple of years he’s naturally developed physically because he’s only 19.

“It’s been good to see his development, but it’s a big step now in terms of where he’s going and Jevan knows he’ll have to continue to try to improve.”