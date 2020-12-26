Scottish Cup: Allan Hale hopes cup run can put Huntly in the spotlight

Allan Hale hopes a Scottish Cup run can put Huntly in the spotlight as they bid for a place in the second round.

After victory over Dalbeattie Star a fortnight ago, Huntly were due to bid for further progress in the competition this afternoon when Lowland League side Cumbernauld Colts visited Christie Park.

However, the game has been moved to Tuesday because of snow.

Hale, who lives in Fraserburgh, points to the publicity the Broch received when they drew Rangers at home in the Scottish Cup in January 2018, as to what can be achieved by a run in the competition.

He said: “Just to give ourselves the exposure and opportunity to go up against full-time players – it would guys an indication how far they are from play at that level.

“It generates a lot of excitement around the town. There are financial benefits to the club and I’m sure I speak for all lower league clubs in saying it offers that excitement.

“Fraserburgh had Rangers up at Bellslea a few years ago. I stay in the town and I know the excitement that generated. They got a lot of positive exposure and that’s what every club goes into the competition hoping to achieve.

“It’s a rare occasion where they can test themselves against these players in what is a relatively short career.”

A Boxing Day game is a staple of the football calendar and Hale trusts his players have looked after themselves on Christmas Day.

He added: “In the modern day, players tend to look after themselves a lot better than I did when I was playing.

“This year has been so challenging for so many people and I think people were looking forward to the festive period, to bring a bit of cheer to people’s lives.

“But the players are very professional in the way they conduct themselves. They realise the opportunity is there to get into the second round and come up against a full-time club, which is a great experience for teams at our level.”

Hale is expecting a stern test from Cumbernauld, despite them lying in the bottom half of the Lowland League.

He added: “We’ve done our homework on them. They’ve a lot of experience in their team from players that have played at a higher level.

“They have pace in their team, in the wide and forward areas, and have physicality and height about them. It’s going to be a difficult game but as the home team on our patch, hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves.

“Financially, I think you’ll see the Lowland League pull away from the Highland League in terms of the recruitment they’re able to do.

“There’s never an easy game in the Scottish Cup, but we always believe in our players.”