Allan Hale excited by Huntly’s Scottish Cup trip to face League One outfit Dumbarton

Boss Allan Hale is relishing taking on Dumbarton after Huntly’s Scottish Cup victory against Cumbernauld Colts.

The Black and Golds defeated the Lowland League side 3-1 in the first round last night to set up a second round encounter with League One Dumbarton at The Rock on Saturday.

Huntly beat the Sons in the Scottish Cup in January 1992 when Dave McGinlay’s double secured a 2-0 win for Steve Paterson’s side at Boghead.

Hale said: “I’m just excited and pleased that we’ve got the opportunity to test ourselves against a side like Dumbarton.

“For me and my staff it’s good to test ourselves against a very experienced manager in Jim Duffy and for the players it’s a good test against League One players.

“That’s what the Scottish Cup gives you, a chance to play these sides and see how far away you are from their level.

“All the pressure is on Dumbarton, so we can enjoy the occasion and over the 90 minutes I hope we can do the club and the Highland League proud.”

After four postponements at Christie Park, the tie was switched to Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium so it could be played. Hale added: “We’re very grateful to Cove for offering their facilities to get the game played, because – with the weather – it wouldn’t have been played at Huntly.

“We’re delighted to get through a really difficult tie. We saw Cumbernauld were a very capable side, as we knew they would be.

“We had to deal with adversity in the first 20 minutes because Cumbernauld started well, got their goal and were on the front foot.

“Once we got our equaliser, which came out of nothing, it settled us down and in the second half I thought we were the better team.”

In freezing temperatures, Huntly were caught cold on three minutes when Fraser Team swept home William Mortimer’s low cross from the right.

Cameron Foy hit the woodwork soon after for Cumbernauld, but the Black and Golds levelled after half an hour when Glenn Murison found the top right corner with a stunning strike from 25 yards.

Nine minutes into the second half Reece McKeown’s curler from the left side of the box put Huntly ahead and Gavin Elphinstone sealed victory in the closing stages with a fine finish following a counter-attack.