Sport / Football / Highland League

Aberdeenshire Shield clash between Buckie and Formartine postponed

by Ryan Cryle
27/11/2019, 12:35 pm
Tonight’s Aberdeenshire Shield clash between Buckie Thistle and Formartine United has been postponed.

A waterlogged pitch at Victoria Park has put paid to the second round meeting. It’s the second time the fixture has been moved.

It’s the second match to be postponed due to the weather tonight, with Rothes v Nairn County in the Highland League also called off.

Breaking