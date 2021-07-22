Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Aberdeen’s Kevin Hanratty follows Tyler Mykyta in making Formartine loan move

By Callum Law
22/07/2021, 12:38 pm
Kevin Hanratty, right, in action for Aberdeen against his new club, Formartine United
Formartine United manager Paul Lawson is pleased to have secured a second loan signing from Aberdeen with Kevin Hanratty joining Tyler Mykyta at North Lodge Park.

Attacking midfielder Hanratty, 18, has joined the Pitmedden side on a deal until January, having spent the second half of last season on loan with Cove Rangers.

His Dons team-mate Mykyta, also 18, last week joined Formartine on a season-long loan having spent the abridged 2020-21 campaign with Turriff United.

Lawson said: “We are delighted to get a player of Kevin’s quality in to the club.

Tyler Mykyta has joined Formartine on loan

“Aberdeen FC have provided us with the opportunity to strengthen our squad with the loan agreements for Kevin and Tyler (Mykyta) and we can’t wait to get them involved.”

Aberdeen’s player pathways manager Neil Simpson added: “Both Kevin and Tyler are players we have high hopes for.

“This loan spell in the Highland League will offer them the chance to gain some valuable minutes in a tough league.

“Formartine United is a good club, with former Dons captain Russell Anderson, part of the coaching staff, alongside manager Paul Lawson, and will offer the perfect environment to continue their development whilst continuing to train with our first team.”