Aberdeen’s Kevin Hanratty follows Tyler Mykyta in making Formartine loan move

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson is pleased to have secured a second loan signing from Aberdeen with Kevin Hanratty joining Tyler Mykyta at North Lodge Park.

Attacking midfielder Hanratty, 18, has joined the Pitmedden side on a deal until January, having spent the second half of last season on loan with Cove Rangers.

His Dons team-mate Mykyta, also 18, last week joined Formartine on a season-long loan having spent the abridged 2020-21 campaign with Turriff United.

Lawson said: “We are delighted to get a player of Kevin’s quality in to the club.

“Aberdeen FC have provided us with the opportunity to strengthen our squad with the loan agreements for Kevin and Tyler (Mykyta) and we can’t wait to get them involved.”

Aberdeen’s player pathways manager Neil Simpson added: “Both Kevin and Tyler are players we have high hopes for.

“This loan spell in the Highland League will offer them the chance to gain some valuable minutes in a tough league.

“Formartine United is a good club, with former Dons captain Russell Anderson, part of the coaching staff, alongside manager Paul Lawson, and will offer the perfect environment to continue their development whilst continuing to train with our first team.”