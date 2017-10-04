‘We know how hard it’s going to be’ – Buckie boss Stewart ahead of Huntly Highland League clash

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart knows his team need to improve on their last two wins if they are to beat Huntly tonight.

Last year’s champions can go level on points with third-placed Brora Rangers in the Highland League with victory at Victoria Park.

Stewart said: “It’s an important game because Huntly have improved quite a lot and they had a great win on Saturday, so we know how hard it’s going to be.

“I looked at their team and they’ve got a really good team playing, two really good, experienced strikers.

“That’s what we’ve probably got to watch out for tonight – they look like they can score goals.”

Stewart said 11 goals unanswered against Strathspey and Fort William, the league’s bottom sides, doesn’t mean the Jags are firing on all cylinders yet.

He said: “We haven’t been scoring as many as last season and we’ve had quite a few injuries.”

Huntly, who finished 14th last term, are seventh at the moment and a win would put them level with Buckie, Inverurie Locos and Formartine United.

Boss Tommy Wilson said: “Everybody (around the top of the league) are bunched up. You can jump a few places with a win and you can drop a few places if you lose.

“But it’s early doors yet. We had a good result on Saturday and will be trying to get a little run going.”